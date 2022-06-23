Fugu is eaten in expensive restaurants but it also contains a toxin

Fugu refers to the pufferfish, blowfish, globefish, or porcupinefish which contains tetrodotoxin (TTX).

Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is a lethal poison found within the fish's organs. It can be lethal to a human in the proper doses and more potent than arsenic, cyanide, or anthrax.

Just 2 to 3 milligrams of TTX can be lethal to a human. The symptoms of the poison include nausea, paralysis, and the stalling of the heart. There is no antidote for the poison and the only solution is to empty the stomach, administer activated charcoal, and place the victim on life support until the toxin has worn off.

While rare, there have been quite a few fatalities recorded from consuming fugu.

Fugu is considered to be a delicacy in Japan and several other countries. It is also a very expensive meal. A full meal of fugu can cost up to $200 or more.

Fugu is a lean fish that has a subtle taste and is supposed to taste like the flavor of a whitefish. It can be served raw or cooked. Raw fugu has a chewy texture while the cooked fish is delicate and soft-textured.

Specially trained and licensed chefs prepare the fish in select restaurants. Preparation of the fish involves special knives. The brain, eyes, and skin are removed. The ovaries, liver, and intestines of the fish are the most poisonous parts. These organs are completely removed so that there is no trace of them left behind. Even a tiny slice of these organs in the food could kill.