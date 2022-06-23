The oldest building in America was built 1000 years ago and is still occupied today

The Taos Pueblo is a community of adobe brick houses that were built 1000 years ago by the Taos people. It is currently home to a few hundred residents.

Taos Pueblo is located in Taos County, New Mexico. The community is significant because they are the only living Native American community that has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The site has also been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Taos Pueblo consists of many individual homes that are built side by side with common walls. The buildings are mostly constructed of adobe. Adobe is a building material that is made from earth and organic materials.

The walls of the building are several feet thick and the roofs of the buildings are supported by timbers.

The Taos people have lived in the community for nearly a 1000 years and it is believed that the present buildings were constructed between 1000 and 1450 A.D.

Throughout the years, the buildings have remained relatively unchanged. The buildings serve as homes for families and they are passed down from one generation to the next.

Today, the Taos Pueblo is known to be the "oldest continuously inhabited community" in the United States.

There are about a 150 people who live within the pueblo but there are over 1900 Taos Indians who live in the surrounding area.

As a living Native American community, the Taos Pueblo welcomes tourists and visitors to their community. However, due to the pandemic, the community is closed until further notice.