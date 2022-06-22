The solid archaeological proof for the existence of Pontius Pilate

Depiction of Pontius Pilate washing his hands Photo by Weglinde: Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

Pontius Pilate was the Roman governor of Judaea (26 - 36 CE). He governed under the Emperor Tiberius.

Pilate is most famously known for presiding at the trial of Jesus Christ and condemning him to death by crucifixion.

For decades, historians have noted that although there have been written accounts of Pilate, there was no concrete archaeological proof that he ever existed.

Written accounts of Pilate include the New Testament in the Bible. In addition to the Bible, the Jewish historian Flavius Josephus and the Jewish writer Philo of Alexandria wrote about Pilate.

Solid archaeological proof for the existence of Pilate was not discovered until 1961 when the Pilate Stone was discovered.

The Pilate Stone was a block of carved limestone with a partially intact inscription mentioning Pontius Pilate. The stone was discovered in the town of Caesarea which was the capital of Judaea Province when Pilate was governor.

The inscription directly mentioned Pontius Pilate as being the prefect of Judea.

A second significant piece of evidence pointing to the existence of Pilate was the discovery of the Pontius Pilate Seal Ring. The bronze ring was discovered more than 50 years ago at the Herodian fortress in the Judean desert.

While the ring was discovered in 1969, it was not until 2018 that researchers used advanced photographic techniques to uncover the Greek inscription on the ring mentioning Pontius Pilate.

Some archaeologists believe that the ring belonged to Pilate himself while others argue that members of his staff would have also used the ring to seal letters and stamp documents.

Then there is the existence of the Pontius Pilate coins. The Roman coins were circulated in Judea and it is possible that Pilate himself put them into circulation.