This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them.

The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.

The diamond was first discovered in 1990 at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

Shirley Strawn discovered the diamond and named it after herself and her great-great-grandfather, Lee Wagner.

The rough diamond weighed 3.03 carats and Strawn was allowed to keep the diamond for herself. Later, Strawn sent the rough diamond to a New York jeweler so that it could be cut.

The diamond was cut down from 3 carats to 1.09 carats. Although smaller in size, the results of the cut were remarkable.

The end result was a round, brilliant diamond with a color grade of D, and a clarity grade of internally flawless. The one-in-a-billion diamond was given the highest possible AGS grade - 0/0/0. In addition, the Strawn-Wagner diamond was the most perfect stone that had ever been certified by the AGS.

The Strawn-Wagner diamond is a Type IIA diamond that is free of nitrogen and other impurities that can cause color in the stone. In addition, it is said to be chemically pure and structurally perfect. Among diamonds, it is in the classification of the "purest of the pure."

The state of Arkansas purchased the diamond for $34,700. It is currently on display at the Crater of Diamonds State Park Gallery.