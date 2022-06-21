This city in Louisiana is known as the "Frog Capital of the World"

Frog legs may mostly be known as a French delicacy but the U.S. isn't far behind.

After France, the U.S. comes closest to having the record for the most frog leg consumption.

The largest importers of frog legs are the U.S. and the European Union. Hundreds of millions of frogs are shipped internationally as a source of food.

Frog legs were first introduced to the U.S. by the former French Colony of Louisiana. They are now considered to be a Southern delicacy and are mainly eaten in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

A small town in Louisiana called Rayne is known as the Frog Capital of the World.

Rayne's origin as the Frog Capital of the World began in the 1800s when a French businessman, Jacques Weil and his brother decided to start a business selling frog legs.

The frog leg dishes were so good that they gained notice everywhere including at a famous New York restaurant. The restaurant dubbed the delicacy as "Frog Legs from Rayne, Louisiana. Frog Capital of the World" and the name stuck.

Rayne does not produce frog legs anymore but they still hold onto their identity as the Frog Capital of the World.

Rayne hosts an annual Rayne Frog Festival that has been going on for more than 47 years. Celebrations for the festival usually last for more than a week.

Today, more people are eating frog legs than ever before. It is rich in protein and has a hint of fish to its taste. It is also found in some of the most respected and exclusive restaurants in the world.