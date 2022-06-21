The world's only public diamond mine is found in the United States

The world's only public diamond mine is located in Arkansas and is called the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

It is one of the only places in the world where the public can search for real diamonds from their volcanic source.

The Crater of Diamonds State Parks consists of more than 900 acres of land in Pike County, Arkansas. In addition, there is a 37-acre plowed field that serves as the eroded surface of the volcanic crater. The plowed field is the ideal site for visitors to search for the valuable gemstones.

The public can search for diamonds and the best policy is "finders, keepers" in that the park allows you to keep any diamonds that you find. Diamond mining tools are also available at the park for purchase or for renting.

More than 75000 diamonds have been discovered in the park since 1906.

While most visitors and tourists may never find the diamond of their dreams, there have been a few lucky instances.

In 1924, the largest diamond ever discovered in the United States was found. It was aptly named the Uncle Sam Diamond and it weighed 40.23 carats. After cutting the stone, the Uncle Sam diamond weighed in at 12.42 carats. It was later sold to a private collector.

In 2020, an Arkansas man found the second-largest diamond ever discovered at the park. It weighed in at 9.07 carats.

In 2021, a woman found a yellow diamond that weighed 4.38 carats. Most recently, in April 2022, a 2.38-carat diamond was discovered at the site.