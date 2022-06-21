Kentucky had one of the oldest military prep schools in the United States

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491utf_0gH0EeGl00
Picture of Kentucky Military InstituteImage by Popular Graphic Art; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

The Kentucky Military Institute is known as one of the oldest military prep schools in the United States. It was first founded in 1845 and became the third military school in America.

The school was founded by Colonel Robert Thomas Pritchard Allen and chartered by the state of Kentucky in 1847.

It was one of the oldest schools in Kentucky that taught in traditional military style. Students at the military school were classified as cadets. As a military school, it was known for its excellent instructors, strict discipline, and demanding coursework.

The main campus was located in Lyndon, Kentucky which was on the outskirts of Louisville. However, there was also a campus in Venice, Florida.

The school has had an interesting history. During the Civil War, the school was temporarily shut down after one of the students set the buildings on fire.

Graduates of the school also volunteered in the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. About 300 of the school's alumni served in World War I and over a thousand served in World War II. More than 60 alumni lost their lives in World War II.

By the 1960s, tuition costs had risen and there was dissatisfaction with the military resulting in financial difficulties and declining enrollment and interest. The school had to shut down in 1971 and it lost its status as a military school.

It is currently defunct but has now converted to a non-military co-ed school. It became known as the Kentucky Country Day School in 1972 after a merger with three other schools.

# Kentucky

