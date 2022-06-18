The scientific proof for the biblical parting of the Red Sea

The parting of the Red Sea in the Book of Exodus in the Bible has always been of interest to historians and scientists.

The crossing of the Red Sea by Moses and the Israelites is deemed an act of God and a miracle. As the Israelites and Moses escape from the pursuing Egyptians, God parts the waters of the Red Sea and allows them to walk on land. Once they are safely across, God closes the sea and drowns the Egyptians who were in pursuit.

Assuming that the event did occur in history, scientists have theorized some possibilities that could have led to the crossing of the Red Sea. Rather than a miracle by God, the theories all have a scientific explanation.

One explanation is that tectonic shifts involving the movement of the plates making up the Earth's crust could have resulted in the flow of water from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. This would have left areas of the Gulf of Aqaba exposed allowing the Israelites to walk across.

After the Israelites had crossed, the waters would have flowed back quickly drowning the Egyptians.

Another explanation for the parting of the Red Sea is based on archaeological evidence. A coastal phenomenon called a wind set down would have resulted in high winds clearing the water completely from the area where the wind was blowing. For this to have occurred, the Israelites would not have been crossing the Red Sea. Instead, they would have been crossing a lake, the Eastern Nile Delta.

In a wind setdown, water would have receded from the upwind shore and exposed the terrain that was formerly underwater. It was not unusual for this phenomenon to regularly occur in areas of the Nile Delta.

Scientists have even created computer models to show how this could have occurred in the Nile Delta.