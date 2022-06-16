These areas of quicksand in the U.S. are located by the water

Quicksand is the state in which sand loses its supporting capacity and behaves like a liquid. Quicksand is usually found near areas of water such as large rivers, streams, or beaches where pools of water become partially filled with sand.

Quicksand is found in many parts of the U.S. but it may more commonly be found in certain places.

These places include New Jersey, Southern California, the North Carolina coast, and some areas in the Southeast with Florida being a hotspot.

Other hotspots are the canyons of Southern Utah, New Mexico, and northern Arizona.

Quicksand can be deceiving. It can be present unexpectedly and looks like wet sand or soil. People may also mistake mud or sand channels to be quicksand but quicksand tends to have suction, unlike mud pools.

While Hollywood has painted quicksand as dangerous and life-threatening, it is not always the case. A quicksand pit may only be a few inches deep and is not enough to submerge a whole person although there is a risk of drowning. There have been no reports of anyone dying from quicksand in the U.S and only a few reports mention its dangers.

One such report from Southern California mentioned the Santa Ana River as a source of quicksand. The rainy season resulted in the ground by the river soaking up water so that pockets of quicksand were created.

In 1852, it was reported that a church had even collapsed in the quicksand on the south bank of the Santa Ana River.