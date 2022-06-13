Kentucky's official State Mineral isn't really a mineral

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7o0R_0g8uN7ev00
Photo by ILoveAllTrees; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Coal has been designated and named Kentucky's official state mineral. The designation was made in 1998.

Coal was first discovered in Kentucky in 1750 and the first commercial mine opened up in 1820. Since then, coal has become of great economic importance to the state. It has also created a lot of controversy and environmental consequences.

For scientists and geologists, the designation of coal as Kentucky's official state mineral is problematic. This is because coal isn't really a mineral. It is classified as a rock.

Coal is not a mineral because it is naturally occurring and organic. It does not meet the definition of a mineral as stated by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

On the other hand, the definition of a mineral according to the Mineralogical Society of America is:

"a naturally-occurring, inorganic solid which possesses a characteristic internal atomic structure and a definite chemical composition."

Coal is a fossil fuel that is composed of carbon. It is an organic, sedimentary rock.

The debate about Kentucky's State Mineral and State Rock is ongoing.

In 2019, Kentucky lawmaker, Al Gentry, who is also a geologist indicated the need to correct the nomenclature of the State Mineral. It was implied that coal should be renamed as Kentucky's State Rock while agate which is currently Kentucky's State Rock should be declared as the State Mineral. Agate is a mineral and not a rock.

However, other lawmakers believe that changing the nomenclature could have some unintended consequences when it comes to taxes. For example, some residents of Kentucky have been taxed for having coal on their property. The tax was issued because coal was declared to be a mineral. Classifying coal as a rock would mean that the government would have to repay the money back to the residents as coal is no longer a mineral.

For now, Kentucky's State Mineral remains coal.

# Kentucky

