These 9000-year-old sandals serve as evidence of early human occupation in the United States

The oldest dated footwear in the world is not made out of leather. Rather, it is made out of ancient fiber.

The sandals and fragments of sandals were first discovered in 1938 by an anthropologist from the Univerity of Oregon in Oregon's Fort Rock Cave. They were discovered beneath a layer of volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Mazama thousands of years ago.

For centuries, Native Americans had inhabited the area around Mount Mazama and the volcano was an important part of local folklore. Thus, it was unsurprising that remnants of Native American life were buried underneath the volcanic ash.

The ancient footwear was radiocarbon dated to 9000 to 11,000 years old and came to be known as the Fort Rock Sandals.

The Fort Rock Sandals were made out of shredded sagebrush bark. The sandals were designed with a flat sole and a toe flap that covered the top of the foot.

The Native Americans left behind many artifacts in the area by the Fort Rock Cave. However, the sandals are significant because of their age and also because of the number of sandals discovered.

There was a range of sandals of different sizes from child-size to adult-size. Most of the sandals were worn out or broken. Archaeologists believe that the sandals were meant to be discarded and not stored.

To date, the Fort Rock Sandals remain the oldest dated footwear in the world. The sandals are now housed in different museums throughout Oregon. They serve as evidence of the earliest human occupation in the United States.