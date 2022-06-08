Dinosaur blood vessels survived for 80 million years without hardening into fossil

It has been proven that the soft tissue in the bones of of dinosaurs can survive and be preserved for millions of years.

In a recent study, a team of scientists studied a sample from the tibia of a 66 million year old Tyrannosaurus rex. The scientists first determined that the soft tissue and blood vessels in the sample originated from the dinosaur itself and was not a product of bacterial contamination or other components. Then, they analyzed the dinosaur blood vessels.

The blood vessels of vertebrates include collagen and elastin. The scientists discovered that the collagen and elastin in the dinosaur soft tissue did not fossilize in the same manner as the bones. This was due to specific chemical processes in the tissue that resulted in protein cross-linking mechanisms leading to its preservation.

This was not the first time that preserved blood vessels were found in dinosaurs. In 2015, scientists discovered that 80 million year old blood vessels belonging to a duck-billed dinosaur had not fossilized. The dinosaur was first excavated in Montana in 2007.

The 80 million year old blood vessels became the oldest blood vessels on record to survive with all its original components. The study was also the first time that blood vessels were directly analyzed from an extinct animal. It proved that tissues could be preserved over time - even millions of years.

By studying these types of soft tissue and its genetic material, scientists hope to figure out how these extinct animals adapted to their environment when they were alive.