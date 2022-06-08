Scientists can distinguish between male and female dinosaurs

For a long time, scientists have been stumped about sex-linked traits in extinct dinosaurs. It has not been easy to tell them apart.

Scientists have been looking for sexual dimorphism traits in dinosaurs to distinguish between female or male.

However, some recent discoveries have revealed clues on how one could tell them apart.

A 2016 discovery of the remains of a 68 million years old Tyrannosaurus rex revealed the presence of a medullary bone that indicated the dinosaur was pregnant. The medullary bone is the layer of bone that forms in female birds and dinosaurs when it is ready to lay eggs.

Scientists only identified the medullary bone in the T.rex because it was similar in form and function to the medullary bone found in modern birds.

The medullary bone is only present before and during the laying of eggs. It disappears after the female has laid the eggs.

Medullary bones have also been found in the remains of the Allosaurus and the plant-eating dinosaur, Tenontosaurus indicating that these specific dinosaurs were female in origin.

Another sex-based difference was made in 2013 with the study of the fossils of a Cretaceous bird called Confuciusornis sanctus. These extinct birds may have flown over the heads of dinosaurs 120 million years ago.

Some specimens of the bird had long streamer-like feathers extending from its tail. However, in other birds, the streamer-like feathers were absent.

The bird fossils that lacked the streamer-like feathers were found to contain the medullary bone indicating that these fossils were female in origin.

Thus, scientists could deduce that the birds with the streamer-like feathers were male while those without the tail streamers were female.

The presence of the medullary bone in some fossilized species remains the biggest indicator that a dinosaur is female.