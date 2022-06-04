The oldest leather shoe in the world has lasted for more than 5,500 years

A cave located in Armenia was the site of the discovery of a leather shoe reported to be more than 5,500 years old. The moccasin-like shoe was well-preserved and complete. It was found in the Areni-1 cave back in 2008.

The discovery led credence to the long-lasting condition and durability of leather. Leather typically takes about 50 years to biodegrade. Factors affecting biodegradability generally depend on how the leather was treated during production.

In the case of the 5,500-year-old shoe, its preservation was due to the conditions of the cave which were cool and dry. Moreover, the flooring of the cave was covered by a thick layer of sheep dung which acted as a solid seal against the degradation of the shoe.

The ancient shoes resembled mocassins and were stuffed with loose grass (see image). The grass was probably placed in the shoe to maintain its shape or for storage.

The shoes were made from a single piece of leather that wrapped around the foot. It was determined that the leather was first cut and then made to fit around the foot. The size of the shoe would have translated to that of a US size 7.

Surprisingly, the shoes were also similar to the traditional shoes of the Balkans that are still being worn today.

While the shoe is indeed very old, the earliest footwear in the world is actually a pair of sandals made out of plant fibers that may date back to more than 7,000 years ago.