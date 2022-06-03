Dinosaurs experienced painful bites from giant fleas

More than 150 million years ago, giant fleas were super-sized and fed on the blood of dinosaurs during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The super fleas were about 10 times the size of the fleas found today. They measured between 8 and 21 millimeters.

Scientists obtained flea specimens from 165 million-year-old Jurassic deposits and 125 million-year-old Cretaceous strata in China. The fleas were found preserved in amber. These fossil records of the giant fleas revealed their large sizes.

The giant fleas were quite different from modern-day fleas in that they had flat bodies and armored mouth parts with saw-like projections instead of the smooth jaws of modern fleas. Modern fleas are also characterized by shorter antennae and are more laterally compressed.

The sharp and sophisticated mouth parts of the giant fleas meant that they could pierce the heavy hides of dinosaurs.

Scientists also believe that the bites from the giant fleas would have been quite painful for the dinosaurs. The fleas were equipped with a long and well-developed proboscis so it would have felt similar to a hypodermic needle going in.

The giant fleas would have been aggressive and latched onto the skin of the dinosaurs with their long claws. The long claws enabled them to stay stuck while feeding on the dinosaur blood.

The giant fleas are not related to modern fleas and are regarded to be separate and extinct. Scientists have named the giant fleas, Pseudopulex jurassicus and Pseudopulex magnus. The fleas would have fed on feathered dinosaurs and medium-sized mammals.