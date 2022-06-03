This rifle maker from Kentucky was once declared to be the oldest man in the world at 134 years

John Shell with a child Find a Grave / Image added by Penny Pennington on Find a Grave

John Shell of Leslie County in Kentucky was once declared to be the oldest man in the world. He died in 1922 but his real age remains a mystery.

Shell was even declared to be the oldest man in Kentucky at the 1919 Kentucky State Fair.

There were varying accounts of Shell's age listing him to be anywhere from 100 to 135 years throughout the years.

At the time of his death in 1922, he was reported to be 134 - 135 years old. The claims were mostly made because Shell himself would declare that he was alive as far back as the late 1700s.

Shell was an interesting man. He couldn't read or write but he was an expert rifle maker. He made flint-lock rifles that are still prized by collectors today. One of his rifles auctioned for more than $40,000.

While Shell's true age may never be known, he was known to be a true storyteller and it is believed that he may have embellished his life history and recollections.

According to one investigation into census records, Shell was born no earlier than 1822. Thus, he would only have been 100 years old when he died in 1922.

Shell isn't even listed in Wikipedia's List of American Supercentenarians. The longest-lived American was 119 years old which is far younger than the age reported for Shell at the time of his death - 134 years.

While Shell's real age may never be known, he did live a long life. An old newspaper clip reports that his secret to long life was never worrying and walking a lot.