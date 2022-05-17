Scientists challenge claims that the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by a comet

Tall el-Hammam is an ancient settlement near the Dead Sea. It is an archaeological site in Jordan that has been the subject of much debate among scientists.

Archaeologists excavating the site claim to have found evidence that the site experienced a cataclysmic event resulting in such intense heat that rooftops melted and pottery disintegrated.

Researchers have different theories as to how and why Tall-el-Hammam was destroyed. There is the theory that the site was actually that of the biblical city of Sodom and that it was destroyed by a comet impact.

Recent research published in the Nature journal expounds on this theory that a cosmic airburst destroyed the city. The airburst was so powerful that it would have been 1000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The airburst would have caused humans and any living beings to fragment into pieces.

The scientists further claimed that the destruction occurred around 1650 B.C. and the site is potentially the location of the biblical city of Sodom.

While the scientific journal Nature is one of the most prestigious in the world, other scientists have challenged the article's claims stating that the destruction of Tall-el-Hammam was not caused by a comet or airburst and that it would be careless to make assumptions.

Rather, they state that the evidence of intense heat at the site was the result of smelting and pottery processes.

There is no definite proof that Tall-el-Hammam is the site of the biblical Sodom but some scientists are open to various possibilities and the debate remains ongoing.