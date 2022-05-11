Ancient Egyptian louse combs were very similar to the modern louse combs of today

Lice have tormented people since ancient times. There are more than 530 species of lice that torment mammals. However, only two species infect humans and one is the head louse.

The head louse species lives at the base of hair shafts, and breeds, and lays its eggs there. It feeds on human blood every 4 to 6 hours.

Infestation by the head louse is very common and occurs worldwide. The earliest evidence of head lice infestation in humans was 10,000 years ago when lice nits were discovered in ancient specimens from Brazil.

According to scientists, prehistoric humans may have resorted to eating head lice to control the infestation. Mutual grooming and sweat baths were other methods of controlling lice in ancient times. It was not until 1500 B.C. that louse combs were used.

The oldest louse combs have been discovered as far back as 1500 B.C.

In addition to louse combs, the ancient Egyptians used a specific concoction of oils to treat lice. This concoction involved water, vinegar, oil of cinnamon, oil of rosemary, and oil of terebinth. After treating the lice with the formula, it was brushed out with a fine-tooth comb.

It's interesting that the ancient louse combs are very similar to the modern louse combs of today.

Most ancient louse combs were two-sided. One side was used for detangling knots in the hair while the other side was used for the removal of the lice and eggs. The louse combs were made out of wood, bone, or ivory.

The louse comb remains the best tool for the removal of living lice. It is not surprising that it has been in use since 1500 B.C.