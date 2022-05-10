One of the earliest evidence of religion was the worship of a stone snake

One of the earliest pieces of evidence relating to religion and ritual dates back to 70,000 years ago in the Tsodilo Hills of Botswana.

Tsodilo Hills is located in Southern Africa in the Ngamiland District of Botswana.

Tsodilo Hills has provided shelter to people for over 100,000 years. The area is also revered as a religious site and a home for the ancestral spirits of the people living there. It is occupied by the San people who are native to Southern Africa.

Tsodilo Hills is also known for its rock paintings and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A cave in the Tsodilo Hills revealed a six-meter-long rock that resembled a snake. The snake-like rock was characterized by hundreds of man-made indentations.

Archaeologists even found the stones and tools that were used to make the indentations on the snake.

It was not unusual to find the stone snake as the San people were known to revere the python and it was an integral part of their mythology. However, what turned out be unusual was the age of the tools and artifacts found at the site of the stone snake which dated back to more than 70,000 years ago.

The site of the stone snake also held a ritualistic chamber. Spearheads were probably used in the ritual of honoring the snake.

According to scientists, the stone snake and the evidence of the ritualistic practices indicated that the prehistoric people who lived more than 70,000 years ago were capable of advanced thought and organization.