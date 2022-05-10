Kentucky's elk lottery is so competitive that thousands may have applied for a couple of hundreds of permits

Every year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife holds an elk lottery. Those who are selected in the lottery will be permitted to hunt elk.

For many Kentucky residents and hunting enthusiasts, getting selected in the lottery process is exciting and is a chance to be involved in the hunt of a lifetime.

However, the Kentucky elk lottery scheme is very competitive and there is no guarantee of getting selected. Some residents have entered the drawing for more than 20 years before they were selected.

In 2021, it was reported that 95000 entries were received for 594 available permits.

The lottery scheme for elk hunting only started out of a 1997 initiative that the Department of Fish and Wildlife took to release elk into the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Over a period of 5 years starting in 1997, over 1500 elk were released from other states. The elk thrived in the area and grew in numbers. The restoration of elk in Kentucky was successful.

Kentucky's elk population is the largest herd east of the Mississippi according to the Fish and Wildlife Department. There are an estimated 15,876 elks in the state and they inhabit 16 counties in Kentucky.

In 2022, the department celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1997 elk release. For 2022, the selection of applicants from the annual lottery drawing will be announced on May 14. Signing up for the elk hunt draw ended on April 30.

Elk hunting is only expected to grow in popularity in the state.