The only U.S. state which has a continuous border of water along three sides

Kentucky is geographically unique and different from other states in the U.S. One of its strengths is the abundance of natural resources such as its many water bodies.

Kentucky's borders are defined by rivers even though it borders seven other U.S. states.

When Kentucky first became a state in 1792, its official borders were dictated by the courses of the rivers.

It has a continuous border of rivers running along three of its sides with the Mississippi River to the west, the Ohio River to the north, and the Big Sandy River and the Tug Fork on the east.

The rivers also separate Kentucky from West Virigina on the east and northeast. The Mississippi River demarcates Kentucky's border from Missouri.

The south is the only part of Kentucky that is not bordered by water. On the south side, Kentucky shares a border with Tennessee and a border with Virginia on the southeast.

The major internal rivers in Kentucky are the Kentucky River, Tennessee River, Cumberland River, Green River, and Licking River.

Kentucky also has three major natural lakes and many artificial lakes. Lake Cumberland is the largest artificial lake in terms of volume while Kentucky Lake is the largest in terms of surface area.

There are about 90,000 miles of streams in Kentucky making it one of the most complex stream systems in the United States. It has more miles of running water than any other state in the U.S. except for Alaska.

About 2.3% of the state is composed of water area versus land area.