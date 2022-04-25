Very few have visited this Kentucky land cut off from the rest of the state but surrounded by Missouri and Tennessee

Map of the Kentucky Bend Picture by U.S. Census Bureau, modified by User:Angr; Public Domain Image

There is a loop of land located at the southwesternmost point of land in the great state of Kentucky.

That loop of land is called the Kentucky Bend. Kentucky Bend is an exclave of Fulton County in Kentucky. It also goes by the names of the Madrid Bend, the New Madrid Bend, Bessie Bend, or even Bubbleland. The loop of land was formed by earthquakes in the region.

Very few Kentuckians have visited the Kentucky Bend. It is just a tiny, tear-drop-shaped piece of land that is about 17 square miles. Only 1% of Kentuckians may have visited the Kentucky Bend.

The Kentucky Bend is unique because it is surrounded by both Missouri and Tennessee while being cut off from its own state of Kentucky. The land is surrounded by water on three sides with the shores belonging to the state of Missouri. The fourth side is Tennessee.

At one time Kentucky Bend was home to hundreds of people but as of 2013, there were only 17 residents living in Kentucky Bend. They all had Tennessee mailing addresses. By 2020, the population had dwindled down to 9 persons according to the 2020 census.

The area is quite remote and dotted with a few farmhouses. The few residents who live in Kentucky Bend seem to have loyalties that either swing to the Kentucky side or the Tennessee side.

Kentucky Bend can be visited by car or by boat. Visitors can drive through Tennessee on State Route 22 or you can take a boat on the Mississippi.