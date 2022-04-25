One of the largest islands on the Ohio River is located in Kentucky

Surprisingly, there are anywhere from 106 to 113 islands in Kentucky. The islands are a collection of both manmade and natural creations.

Some of the islands serve as nature reserves and are great for hunting, fishing, and boating. Other islands have a history of river piracy and then there are a few islands that are also privately owned.

Diamond Island is one of the largest islands on the Ohio River. It is located in Henderson County and about 10 miles west of Henderson. The island is estimated to be about 1468 acres and has an area of about half a square mile. The shape of the island is reportedly a diamond shape.

Diamond Island has had an interesting and gory history. It was used as a hideout for river pirates and serial killers in the 1700s and 1800s. It was also the site of a massacre of a family (the Diamond Island Massacre of 1803).

Diamond Island remains uninhabited but in 2011, it was mentioned that the island contained a ferry landing site, a grain bin complex, and a ferry barge.

The island was first privately owned by John H. Bowers Heirs LLC. The Bowers were in the land and timber business. After owning the island for a century, the Bowers sold the island in 2011 to Mapleland Company for more than six million dollars. For the Mapleland Company, Diamond Island could potentially be used as valuable farmland.

Today, Diamond Island is considered to be one of the top islands in Kentucky.