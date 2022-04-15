The deadliest coal mine incident in Kentucky history

The deadliest coal mine disaster in Kentucky history occurred more than a hundred years ago on August 4, 1917.

There was an explosion at the West Kentucky Coal Company Mine No. 7 which led to the deaths of 62 men. Out of the 62 men who were killed, there were 51 African Americans. There were a total of 153 men underground at the time of the incident.

There was a high number of African American victims because at the time, the U.S. was embroiled in World War I and most of the young, white men were relegated to joining the war. Hence, they were shipped off to Europe leaving the coal mining jobs open to African American men.

The accident took place on the morning of August 4, 1917. There was an explosion which was followed by a fire in the airshaft. It took two hours for the fire to be extinguished.

Later, it was discovered that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of gas that would have been ignited by an open light. Dust spread the explosion.

The rescue and recovery of the men took two days and nights because the fire in the airshaft was rekindled.

The final tally of victims came to be 62 and 29 of the men were burned beyond recognition. However, there was some controversy over the total number of victims as it was claimed that some of the African American miners were undocumented.

The deadly incident occurred near the town of Clay and the town still remembers and honors the victims.