World War I British soldiers in Israel left behind hundreds of liquor bottles

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0aa4_0f940vr300
The British Army in World War IPicture by John Warwick Brooke; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

Historians who studied the presence of the British Army in Palestine have found that the soldiers left behind many reminders of their presence in the area. One example is the presence of hundreds of 100-year-old liquor bottles.

On November 15, 1917, the Egyptian Expeditionary Force occupied the area around the towns of Lod and Ramla in Israel. An army base was stationed there for about nine months before a decision was made for them to move out.

Fast forward to 2017 when Israeli archaeologists excavated the same area to find hundreds of whisky bottles and gin bottles. In fact, 70% of the waste that was discarded on the site included alcohol bottles.

This indicates that the British Army in 1917 relied heavily on alcohol to relieve their tedium and as a form of leisure during the war.

Other artifacts found in the army barracks included uniform buttons, belt buckles, riding equipment, and other items that belonged to members of the British Army.

The excavation of the site was the first time in the archaeological history of Israel that hundreds of glass bottles were found assembled together on the same site.

There is not much known about the day-to-day life of British soldiers during World War I but this excavation revealed that alcohol consumption in the military has always been high.

Alcohol consumption in the modern military is as high as 70-80% among all soldiers. In this regard, there is not much difference between the soldiers of World War I and soldiers today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 107

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
34008 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The oldest rock in the world is not from Earth

Picture by W. Carter; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain image. The oldest rock in the world is not from Earth because it is a moon rock. Moon rocks are mostly anorthosites. An anorthosite is an igneous rock that is mainly composed of plagioclase feldspar (rock-forming aluminum). These rocks are found on both the Earth and the moon.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky was located by the Equator in prehistoric times

Picture by Jan Palonka (and cropped by SMB99thx); Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Pennsylvanian period started about 323 million years ago and lasted for 33 million years. The Pennsylvanian period is also called the Coal Age.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's official state fossil is more than 500 million years old

Brachiopod specimenPicture by Own work, all rights released (Public domain) The brachiopod is Kentucky's official state fossil. It was designated as the official fossil in 1986.

Read full story
9 comments
Lexington, KY

The deadliest coal mine incident in Kentucky history

Picture by Library of Congress, Wrenn & King, Lexington, Ky.; Public Doman Image. The deadliest coal mine disaster in Kentucky history occurred more than a hundred years ago on August 4, 1917.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Red Bird Stone may be evidence other explorers arrived in America before Columbus

Red Bird River Shelter PetroglyphsPicture by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D.: Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA The Red Bird River petroglyphs are a series of petroglyphs or carvings on a stone called the Red Bird Stone.

Read full story
331 comments

The evidence of the biblical King David's palace in Israel

Picture by אברהם גרייצר; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2013, Israeli archaeologists believed that they found the remains of the biblical King David's palace. The archaeological site came to be known as the Khirbet Qeiyafa.

Read full story
436 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Catholic nuns and the monument to honor slaves

Picture by johnny automatic; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. In 2000, three Catholic institutions in Kentucky, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Sisters of Loretto, and Dominicans of St. Catharine, held an event where they recited prayers of repentance with black worshippers.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's most famous ghost town was called Paradise but then it became toxic

Paradise, KYPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. Paradise is considered to be the most famous ghost town in Kentucky and one of the best ghost towns to visit.

Read full story
14 comments

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.

Read full story
94 comments
Kentucky State

This place in Kentucky is considered to be the birthplace of American paleontology

Picture by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Big Bone Lick in Kentucky is widely considered to be the birthplace of American paleontology. It has also been termed the "cradle of American paleontology."

Read full story
6 comments
Danville, KY

Kentucky's most expensive college was once at the center of an incident involving slaves

Picture by Joel Bradshaw; Wikimedia Commons; CC-1.0-Universal Public Domain. In the 2021-2022 academic year, Centre College in Danville, KY ranked first for having the most expensive tuition and fees in the state.

Read full story
17 comments
Kentucky State

Rare flower is only found in Kentucky and nowhere else in the world

Kentucky glade cressPicture by James Gruhala, USFWS; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Kentucky Glade Cress (Leavenworthia exigua laciniata) produces a small flower that only grows in Kentucky and nowhere else in the world.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

Caviar is produced in Kentucky but most Kentuckians don't consume it

Picture by Arnaud 25; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Caviar is a delicacy that is eaten as a garnish or spread. It consists of roe which refers to masses of fish eggs of certain species of fish such as sturgeon, salmon, steelhead, trout, and others.

Read full story
9 comments
Kentucky State

A Kentucky haven for the study of discarded dolls

Picture by Krzysztof Ziarnek, Kenraiz; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Home for Wayward Babydolls is located in Elliotsville, KY. It is truly a home for dolls and other toys that have been discarded and "abused."

Read full story
5 comments
Bowling Green, KY

The underground river that flows right through Kentucky

Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.

Read full story
14 comments
Horse Cave, KY

The town in Kentucky that is built on top of a cave

Hidden River Cave, KYPicture by Dave Bunnell; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Horse Cave is a town in Hart County, Kentucky. The town is named for a cave called Hidden River Cave.

Read full story
15 comments
Kentucky State

Ancient coins found in Kentucky have been of Jewish and Roman origin

Representation of ancient Roman coinPicture by Szilas; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Bronze Roman coins that were minted between 238 and 305 A.D. were first found in a cave shelter in Breathitt County, KY.

Read full story
5 comments
Bowling Green, KY

The cave system in Kentucky with the blue holes

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green, KYPicture by Nyttend; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Lost River Cave system is located in the Green River Region. It is a seven-mile cave system in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Lost River flows into the cave. The cave system and river are on 68 acres of land that is owned by Western Kentucky University and Friends of Lost River Cave.

Read full story
16 comments
Kentucky State

The first major motion picture filmed in Kentucky highlighted a natural landmark in the state

Actor Burt LancasterPicture by Nicholas Volpe; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The first major motion picture that was filmed in Kentucky was called "The Kentuckian." It was a 1955 MGM movie that starred Golden Globe and Academy Award winner Burt Lancaster. Lancaster also directed the movie.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy