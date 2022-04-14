World War I British soldiers in Israel left behind hundreds of liquor bottles

The British Army in World War I Picture by John Warwick Brooke; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

Historians who studied the presence of the British Army in Palestine have found that the soldiers left behind many reminders of their presence in the area. One example is the presence of hundreds of 100-year-old liquor bottles.

On November 15, 1917, the Egyptian Expeditionary Force occupied the area around the towns of Lod and Ramla in Israel. An army base was stationed there for about nine months before a decision was made for them to move out.

Fast forward to 2017 when Israeli archaeologists excavated the same area to find hundreds of whisky bottles and gin bottles. In fact, 70% of the waste that was discarded on the site included alcohol bottles.

This indicates that the British Army in 1917 relied heavily on alcohol to relieve their tedium and as a form of leisure during the war.

Other artifacts found in the army barracks included uniform buttons, belt buckles, riding equipment, and other items that belonged to members of the British Army.

The excavation of the site was the first time in the archaeological history of Israel that hundreds of glass bottles were found assembled together on the same site.

There is not much known about the day-to-day life of British soldiers during World War I but this excavation revealed that alcohol consumption in the military has always been high.

Alcohol consumption in the modern military is as high as 70-80% among all soldiers. In this regard, there is not much difference between the soldiers of World War I and soldiers today.