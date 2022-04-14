Kentucky's Red Bird Stone may be evidence other explorers arrived in America before Columbus

The Red Bird River petroglyphs are a series of petroglyphs or carvings on a stone called the Red Bird Stone.

The Red Bird Stone is approximately 45 tons and 22 feet long. It is now located in a park in Manchester, KY. It is set on a concrete base and protected under a shelter. It is currently classified as a historical landmark.

The petroglyphs on the Red Bird Stone are controversial because historians are not certain about their origin. The inscriptions on the rock mostly consist of linear grooves.

There are two camps of thought about the inscriptions.

The initial thought about the petroglyphs was that they were Native American in origin and that they could have been made by tribes such as the Cherokee, Shawnee, and others in the region.

The second is that the inscriptions were made by ancient explorers who ventured into the region before Christopher Columbus. These would be pre-Columbus explorers and they could have arrived from Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa.

This is dictated by some historians who believe that the markings are Old World in origin and could be ancient Hebrew, Greek, or even Egyptian.

The markings have even been ascribed to Christianity and some believe that these were the earliest Christian writings in the U.S.

Regardless of the true origin of the inscriptions, the Red Bird Stone is evidence that there were other explorers in the region before Columbus. These explorers may have been Native American, European, Greek, Middle Eastern, or North African. We will never know.