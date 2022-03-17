Kentucky's richest twins were once known as the Doublemint twins

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UYUh_0ehyV8sm00
Photo by elen aivali on Unsplash

According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here).

The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.

Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable are identical twins who were born in 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky. They were the daughters of Dale and Wilma Barnstable. Both the twins grew up to become very attractive and were soon involved in beauty pageants and show business. They also became popular as twin models who appeared in advertisements for the chewing gum company, Wrigley.

In 1939, Wrigley's introduced the concept of "Doublemint twins" to serve as models for their "double strength" peppermint chewing gum. In 1959, the company hired twin models to appear in their commercials and print advertisements.

There were different sets of twins who appeared over the years for Wrigley's but the Barnstable twins were particularly popular when they appeared in the Wrigley's ads. They were so popular that they were later asked to model for Playboy.

The twins have also had an acting career appearing in vintage TV shows like Quark and The Love Boat.

Today, the twins and their families are involved in charity and have been associated with raising funds for diabetic research at the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.

The twins reportedly still live in Lousiville, Kentucky.

