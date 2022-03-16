Prehistoric Kentuckians may have revered snakes

The most significant evidence left behind by Kentucky's original residents includes mounds built by Native Americans.

In prehistoric times, three unique Native American cultures lived in the Ohio region. They were the Adena, Hopewell, and Fort Ancient cultures.

The Indian mounds located in present-day Kentucky were built by the people of the Adena Culture who inhabited the land from 500 BC to AD 100. They were a prehistoric people who predated the Native Americans first sighted by European explorers.

The mounds may have served as a burial and ceremonial landmark for the people of the Adena Culture.

Another group of Native Americans, the Fort Ancient people also thrived in the region from 1000 - 1750 CE.

These prehistoric cultures left behind evidence that some of them may have revered snakes. The Great Serpent Mound located in Adams County, Ohio is one such example.

1890 image of the Serpent Mound Picture by The Century Magazine artist; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

The Serpent Mound is a three-foot-high effigy that is more than 1340 feet long. It is a giant snake-like structure that is supposed to be one of the largest in the world. It is actually located in Adams County, Ohio but it is believed to have either been built by the Adena Culture Native Americans or the Fort Ancient people.

The Fort Ancient people were responsible for building mounds in the Ohio Valley Region and some archaeologists believe that they could have built the Serpent Mound. The symbolism of the serpent would have been important to them and was probably inspired by astronomical events to record important calendar days as well as lunar and solar days.