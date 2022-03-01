This church is decorated with the bones of 40,000 victims of the Black Plague

Anita Durairaj

The Sedlec OssuaryPicture by jeffr_travel; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0

It has been called the "Skull Church" but it is a real-life Roman Catholic chapel called the Sedlec Ossuary located in the Czech Republic.

The Sedlec Ossuary is decorated with the bones of 40,000 to 70,000 victims of the plague who died in the 1300s.

The origin of the Sedlec Ossuary began in 1278 when an abbot made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and brought back some soil from the site of Jesus's crucifixion. The abbot scattered the sacred soil over the cemetery of the chapel.

This resulted in people from all over wanting to be buried in the cemetery with the sacred soil. The burials in the cemetery continued even as the Black Plague and wars spread throughout Europe in the 14th century. The victims of the plague and the wars were buried in the Sedlec cemetery.

All the bones were exhumed in the 15th century to make way for a new church building. However, it was not until 1870 that a woodcarver called Frantisek Rint decided to use the bones and fashion sculptures and art pieces out of the bones.

There are bones everywhere used in the decor of the church. Visitors can see threaded skulls draping the entryway and chalices made of bones. The most interesting aspect of the chapel is a chandelier made of bones. There is even a coat of arms made of bones.

The church is very unique and is a tourist hotspot. The onset of Covid-19 negatively affected the upkeep and the maintenance of the church. However, the Sedlec Ossuary remains a UNESCO World Heritage site.

