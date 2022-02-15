The Biblical Canaanites performed primitive brain surgery on the disabled

Trepanated skull

Trephination (or trepanation) is the surgical act of drilling holes in skulls. This type of surgery has been performed for 5000 years and is known to be one of the oldest medical procedures.

Trepanation was used as a treatment for head injuries and occasionally, it was done as part of a ritual.

Thousands of trepanned skulls have been found by archaeologists and some of these skulls date back to 12,000 years ago. The skulls have been found in different locations in Europe, North and South America, Russia, and China.

Examples of trepanned skulls have also been found in Northern Israel. In 2016, archaeologists discovered a Canaanite tomb dating to the 16 and 15th century B.C.E. The tomb contained the skeletons of ancient Canaanites.

Two of the skeletons found in the tomb displayed some anomalies. A study of the two skeletons revealed that when the men were alive, they might have been disabled and suffered from some condition that made it difficult for them to move. Researchers believed that the men obtained some sort of infection as their bones were weak and porous.

In addition, one of the skulls had undergone trepanation. The skull was missing a chunk of bone from the forehead region. This indicated that the Canaanites had performed surgery on one of the men to try to heal him from his disability.

Researchers also analyzed the teeth of the two skeletons and found that there were no signs of malnourishment or neglect. This meant that the Canaanites took care of the disabled men and the surgery that was performed was also done properly. However, the man most likely died soon after the surgery.

To historians, the surgical trepanation is evidence that the Canaanites cared for their people including those who were disabled.

