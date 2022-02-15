Harmful bacteria can even exist in 3200-year-old cheese from an Egyptian tomb

Painting of ancient Egyptian tomb Picture by Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0

Ancient Egyptians have been noted for making cheese for 5000 years. Cheese itself is thought to have originated from the Middle East.

Cheese has been depicted in murals in Egyptian tombs as far back as 2000 BC. Jars of cheese have also been buried with the dead in the ancient tombs.

Ancient cheese was found in the tomb of Ptahmes. Ptahmes was a high-ranking official who worked under Pharaohs Seti I and Ramesses II. He was mayor of the Egyptian city of Memphis.

Ptahmes's tomb was discovered in 1885 but some of its contents were not studied until more recently. Broken jars containing a solid white mass were found on the site. It was not until 2018 that researchers studied the substance and discovered that it was actually cheese.

The cheese from Ptahmes's tomb was about 3,200 years old and was probably sheep/goat cheese. At the time, it was the most ancient residue of cheese discovered.

Although the age of the cheese was significant, researchers also found another surprise. The cheese contained traces of a bacterium that would cause the disease, brucellosis. Brucellosis is a bacterial infection that is caused by eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products.

In modern times, brucellosis has affected thousands of people and animals. Symptoms include fever, joint pain, and fatigue.

The researchers were surprised that the bacterium which exists today also affected people 3,200 years ago. The evidence of the bacterium in the cheese is the oldest evidence of the disease and provides a historical perspective for brucellosis.