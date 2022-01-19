Ancient Devil Frog was the size of a beach ball and aggressive enough to eat dinosaurs

Pencil drawing and digital coloring of the Devil Frog Picture by Nobu Tamura; Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Beelezebufo ampinga was an ancient, pre-historic frog that was also called the Devil Frog.

The Devil Frog lived in Madagascar during the Late Cretaceous period about 65 to 70 million years ago. It was a large beach ball-sized terrestrial frog that could grow up to 16 inches and weigh about 10 pounds.

The Devil Frog was only identified in 2008 but its fossilized remains were found decades earlier in Madagascar by scientists.

According to scientists, it is also the largest frog to have ever lived on the planet. Physically, the frog would have been a scary-looking creature with spiky flanges protruding from the back of its skull and a plate-like armor on its back.

It was named the Devil Frog because it may have had an aggressive nature and was most likely related to the Ceratophyrs living in South America today.

The Ceratophyr family of frogs includes the South American horned frogs and Pacman frogs. They are voracious eaters and have cannibalistic tendencies. Their bite force is even comparable to some mammals.

The Devil Frog's bite force was potentially strong enough to snap into small dinosaurs that existed in that time period. The force could have been as strong as 2,200 Newtons which is consistent with the bite force of a snapping turtle and could even fracture human bones.

The Devil Frog's source of food was most likely small and juvenile dinosaurs or their hatchlings.

The frog gradually became extinct around the same time as the dinosaurs towards the end of the Cretaceous Period.