Bowling Green, KY

The fastest growing city in Kentucky is also an immigration hotspot

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xf2El_0d2fGeIO00
Photo Jhon David on Unsplash

According to the website, The Center Square, the fastest growing city in Kentucky is the Bowling Green metro area. Its population has increased steadily over the past 25 years.

In 2000, Bowling Green had a population of under 40,000 but by 2018, the population came in at under 70,000.

Bowling Green's metro area grew even more with more than 180,000 residents listed as of 2020. Overall, the metro area has enjoyed a 14% growth from 2010 to 2020.

Bowling Green's growth can be attributed to its economy. Healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and industry fuel the growth of the city.

Immigration is also another factor contributing towards Bowling Green's growth. According to the International Center of Kentucky, immigrants make up approximately 15% of Bowling Green's population. The center claims that Bowling Green is an immigration hotspot.

Bowling Green has welcomed 30% of Kentucky's refugees. The city is even working on a 'Welcoming Plan" to help create more inclusive communities for refugees and immigrants.

Even with the influx of more immigrants, the unemployment rate of the city remains stable and hovers at a reasonable level.

The unemployment rate in Bowling Green as of September 2021 is at 3.5% which is lower than Kentucky's unemployment rate of 4.3%. Bowling Green even has a better unemployment rate than the United States as a whole.

Future job growth is also slated to increase to 46.4% making the city attractive to more residents.

Economic opportunities and rising household incomes will continue to factor in Bowling Green's growth well into the future.

