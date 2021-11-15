Kentucky is ranked top for living off-the-grid

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063BDD_0cwv0LPQ00
Photo by Viktor Talashuk on Unsplash

There are several factors to consider when you are looking to live off the grid. The most important factors are climate, water access, power, road access, environmental threats, and cost. Additionally, depending on the state, you would have to abide by building codes and laws.

There are a few states in the U.S. that have been graded highly by the website Backdoor Survival as being fantastic for off-the-grid living. These include Tennessee, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, Kentucky, Texas, Idaho, Ohio, and Missouri.

Out of all these states, one state stands out as being the top in America for off-the-grid living. The website The Center Square ranks Kentucky at the top.

Evidently, Kentucky's laws are amenable towards off-the-grid living. There are 120 counties in Kentucky and about half are rural with no zoning ordinances. Kentucky has more relaxed zoning ordinances than other states. Moreover, land in Kentucky is relatively cheap.

Kentucky's building codes are also poorly enforced especially in rural areas. While this may seem problematic, it can be a blessing for those who want to live off the grid as you are free to explore and do whatever you want on the land. In some instances, you can even be connected to off-grid electric systems. You can also set up an off-grid water system.

If you are interested in off-the-grid living in Kentucky, you won't be alone, there are already several thousands of people living this way in the state. For example, thousands of Amish are living off-the-grid in Kentucky.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

I write unique and interesting articles for discerning NewsBreak readers.

OH
8876 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Kentucky State

These invasive ants in Kentucky sting and cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people

Asian Needle AntPicture by April Nobile / © AntWeb.org / CC BY-SA 3.0. The Asian Needle ant (Brachyponera chinensis) looks harmless enough in that they are similar in appearance to other ants. However, they are invasive ants that are not native to Kentucky.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

Giant millipedes that were six feet long roamed Kentucky at one time

Sculpture of millipedePhoto by Isthmus55; Wikimedia Commons: CC- SA-4.0 International. It is now extinct but a giant millipede, Arthropleura, roamed around Kentucky hundreds of millions of years ago.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

The havoc caused by invasive wild pigs in Kentucky

Photo by Mike's Birds; Wikimedia Commons; CC By SA 2.0. Wild pigs or feral pigs are not native to the U.S. They were brought into the U.S. in the 1500s by settlers as a source of food. Later in the 1900s, the Eurasian or Russian Wild Boar was introduced for sports hunting.

Read full story
27 comments
Kentucky State

Growing precious black truffles in Kentucky

Black TrufflePhoto by Arpingstone; Wikimedia Commons: Public Domain Image. Truffles are lumpy and misshaped mushrooms that grow underground. The truffle is a fungus that mainly belongs to the genus Tuber but there are also other genera of fungi that can be classified as truffles. Truffles grow around the roots of trees.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Rare jellyfish in Kentucky is not considered to be an invasive species

A representative picture of jellyfishPhoto by W. Carter; Wikimedia Commons: CC By 4.0 International. Freshwater jellyfish (Craspedacusta sowerbyi) are found in Kentucky's lakes and ponds. However, they are quite rare and are only found in abundance for a short period of time.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

The largest hailstones recorded in Kentucky

Example of a large hailstoneImage by NOAA; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Hailstones are hard pellets of ice that are larger than 0.2 inches in diameter. They can vary in size and shape and are formed when raindrops are carried into cold regions of the atmosphere. The raindrops become frozen and grow in size into hailstones when it collides with liquid water drops.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

This Kentucky snake has a rattle that sounds like a buzzing grasshopper

Pygmy rattlesnakeImage by cricketsblog; Wikimedia Commons: CC By 2.0. Kentucky has two varieties of a rattlesnake - the Timber rattlesnake and the Western Pygmy rattlesnake. Both varieties of rattlesnakes are venomous with the Timber rattlesnake being the largest venomous snake in Kentucky.

Read full story
7 comments
Kentucky State

The harm caused by invasive jumping worms in Kentucky

Image by Njh5580; Wikimedia Commons: CC By 4.0 International. Jumping worms have caused so much havoc that they have been called "crazy worms" by an article in the Atlantic. Jumping worms (Genus Amynthas) are an invasive species. They are "earthworms on steroids." Originally, they were native to eastern Asia but now they are found in a number of eastern, southeastern, and midwestern states in the U.S.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

The gray wolf remains one of the rarest animals found in Kentucky

Image by Gary Kramer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The gray wolf (Canis Lupus) is an extremely rare animal in Kentucky. In 2018, one gray wolf was found in the state in 150 years. To date, there are no other reports of the gray wolf in the state.

Read full story
17 comments
Kentucky State

Is Pig really the name of a town in Kentucky?

There really is a town called Pig in Kentucky. Pig is located in Edmonson County and it is considered to be a part of the Bowling Green Metropolitan Statistical Area. The town was probably founded during the late 1800s.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

This venomous Kentucky snake emits a musky and smelly odor

Image by Edward J. Wozniak; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix) is a venomous but common snake in many parts of Kentucky. It is found throughout the state but it is not as commonly found in the Inner Bluegrass region of Kentucky.

Read full story
21 comments
Kentucky State

This hazardous site in Kentucky is filled with cancer-causing radioactive waste

Paducah Enrichment PlantImage by unknown person; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant is reported to contain hazardous and radioactive waste which has contaminated the surrounding soil, groundwater, and surface water.

Read full story
22 comments

Plutonium is poisonous when inhaled but it has been found at two different sites in Kentucky

Entrance to Maxey Flat Radioactive Waste SiteImage by RRJackson; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported. Plutonium is a radioactive metal that is usually formed during nuclear reactions in the process of weapons testing or nuclear reactor accidents. It is typically found as microscopic particles in the environment.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Will supply chain issues lead to a shortage of turkeys in Kentucky?

The onset of the pandemic has evidently affected the global supply chain. The process of manufacturing, transport, and logistics has been affected all the way down to the consumer.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

The smallest venomous snake in Kentucky is very rare and only found in three counties

Western Pygmy RattlesnakeImage by Peter Paplanus; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0 Generic. It's called the Western Pygmy Rattlesnake (Sistrurus miliarius streckeri) and it is a small snake that averages about 15 inches to 20 inches in length.

Read full story
22 comments
Kentucky State

Change in credit card debt for Kentucky consumers

Debt delinquency is a real problem in Kentucky. According to reports, Kentucky has one of the highest rates of delinquency in the country. Studies done by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Equifax Consumer Credit Panel show that Kentucky's delinquent consumer credit lines are among the highest in the U.S.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Toxic levels of this mineral in Kentucky streams causes abnormal spine curvatures in fish

Stream in Georgetown, KYImage by Sydney Poore and Russell Poore; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported. The mineral, Selenium, is naturally-occurring and is important for human health. Selenium is found in soil, water, and food. However, at certain levels, it can become toxic to both humans and animals.

Read full story
13 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's most famous ghost ship is older than the Titanic

USS SachemImage by an unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. One of Kentucky's most famous ships is actually a ghost ship called the USS Sachem. The USS Sachem is older than the Titanic. It was reportedly built in 1902. The Titanic was built in 1909.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

This town in Kentucky is built inside a meteorite crater

Middlesboro, KentuckyImage by K smith8907; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported. Middlesboro in Kentucky is the only town in America that has the distinction of being built inside a meteorite crater.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy