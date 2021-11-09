Plutonium is poisonous when inhaled but it has been found at two different sites in Kentucky

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lS24F_0crFS0iu00
Entrance to Maxey Flat Radioactive Waste SiteImage by RRJackson; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported

Plutonium is a radioactive metal that is usually formed during nuclear reactions in the process of weapons testing or nuclear reactor accidents. It is typically found as microscopic particles in the environment.

Plutonium is especially poisonous when particles are inhaled because it emits damaging alpha particles. The alpha particles can kill lung cells and can also affect the liver, bones, and spleen. A long-term consequence of plutonium inhalation would be lung cancer.

Even plutonium that is ingested and not inhaled could be absorbed into the body to release harmful alpha radiation.

Despite the hazards of dealing with plutonium, it has been found in two different sites in Kentucky. The sites are the:

The Maxey Flats disposal site (1963 - 1977) was used as a waste site for low-level nuclear waste. The plutonium was considered special nuclear material and was stored in deep concrete wells at the site.

Unfortunately, radioactive leakage was detected and it was thought that the plutonium had leaked underground through the water beyond the boundaries of the waste disposal site.

At the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (1952 - 2013), it was revealed that thousands of workers were exposed to plutonium. The plant produced enriched uranium and the workers unknowingly inhaled plutonium-laced dust during experiments to recycle nuclear reactor fuel.

Today, both the Maxey Flats waste disposal site and the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant are permanently closed due to radiation waste, leakage problems, and security issues. The federal government is working on cleaning up the waste at the sites.

In the meantime, some former employees of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant have already complained about health problems including cancer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write unique and interesting articles for discerning NewsBreak readers.

OH
8613 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The largest hailstones that Kentucky has recorded

Example of a large hailstoneImage by NOAA; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Hailstones are hard pellets of ice that are larger than 0.2 inches in diameter. They can vary in size and shape and are formed when raindrops are carried into cold regions of the atmosphere. The raindrops become frozen and grow in size into hailstones when it collides with liquid water drops.

Read full story
Kentucky State

This Kentucky snake has a rattle that sounds like a buzzing grasshopper

Pygmy rattlesnakeImage by cricketsblog; Wikimedia Commons: CC By 2.0. Kentucky has two varieties of a rattlesnake - the Timber rattlesnake and the Western Pygmy rattlesnake. Both varieties of rattlesnakes are venomous with the Timber rattlesnake being the largest venomous snake in Kentucky.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky is ranked top for living off-the-grid

There are several factors to consider when you are looking to live off the grid. The most important factors are climate, water access, power, road access, environmental threats, and cost. Additionally, depending on the state, you would have to abide by building codes and laws.

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

The harm caused by invasive jumping worms in Kentucky

Image by Njh5580; Wikimedia Commons: CC By 4.0 International. Jumping worms have caused so much havoc that they have been called "crazy worms" by an article in the Atlantic. Jumping worms (Genus Amynthas) are an invasive species. They are "earthworms on steroids." Originally, they were native to eastern Asia but now they are found in a number of eastern, southeastern, and midwestern states in the U.S.

Read full story
19 comments
Kentucky State

The gray wolf remains one of the rarest animals found in Kentucky

Image by Gary Kramer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The gray wolf (Canis Lupus) is an extremely rare animal in Kentucky. In 2018, one gray wolf was found in the state in 150 years. To date, there are no other reports of the gray wolf in the state.

Read full story
14 comments
Kentucky State

Is Pig really the name of a town in Kentucky?

There really is a town called Pig in Kentucky. Pig is located in Edmonson County and it is considered to be a part of the Bowling Green Metropolitan Statistical Area. The town was probably founded during the late 1800s.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

This venomous Kentucky snake emits a musky and smelly odor

Image by Edward J. Wozniak; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix) is a venomous but common snake in many parts of Kentucky. It is found throughout the state but it is not as commonly found in the Inner Bluegrass region of Kentucky.

Read full story
21 comments
Kentucky State

This hazardous site in Kentucky is filled with cancer-causing radioactive waste

Paducah Enrichment PlantImage by unknown person; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant is reported to contain hazardous and radioactive waste which has contaminated the surrounding soil, groundwater, and surface water.

Read full story
20 comments
Kentucky State

Will supply chain issues lead to a shortage of turkeys in Kentucky?

The onset of the pandemic has evidently affected the global supply chain. The process of manufacturing, transport, and logistics has been affected all the way down to the consumer.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

The smallest venomous snake in Kentucky is very rare and only found in three counties

Western Pygmy RattlesnakeImage by Peter Paplanus; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0 Generic. It's called the Western Pygmy Rattlesnake (Sistrurus miliarius streckeri) and it is a small snake that averages about 15 inches to 20 inches in length.

Read full story
22 comments
Kentucky State

Change in credit card debt for Kentucky consumers

Debt delinquency is a real problem in Kentucky. According to reports, Kentucky has one of the highest rates of delinquency in the country. Studies done by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Equifax Consumer Credit Panel show that Kentucky's delinquent consumer credit lines are among the highest in the U.S.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Toxic levels of this mineral in Kentucky streams causes abnormal spine curvatures in fish

Stream in Georgetown, KYImage by Sydney Poore and Russell Poore; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported. The mineral, Selenium, is naturally-occurring and is important for human health. Selenium is found in soil, water, and food. However, at certain levels, it can become toxic to both humans and animals.

Read full story
13 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's most famous ghost ship is older than the Titanic

USS SachemImage by an unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. One of Kentucky's most famous ships is actually a ghost ship called the USS Sachem. The USS Sachem is older than the Titanic. It was reportedly built in 1902. The Titanic was built in 1909.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

This town in Kentucky is built inside a meteorite crater

Middlesboro, KentuckyImage by K smith8907; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 3.0 Unported. Middlesboro in Kentucky is the only town in America that has the distinction of being built inside a meteorite crater.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

This Kentucky city has the most bedbugs in the state

Image by Piotr Naskrecki (CDC/Harvard University); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. A recent study by Orkin which ranked the top 50 bedbug cities revealed that a city in Kentucky has claimed one of the top spots for having the most bedbugs in the state.

Read full story
45 comments
Kentucky State

3 large meteorite impacts that changed Kentucky's landscape permanently

In the majority of cases, meteorites have hit Kentucky without forming an impact. In recent times, there have been 27 small meteorites that have hit Kentucky but these have been non-impact forming except for 3 meteorites.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's strangest animal isn't a scorpion but looks like one

ScorpionflyImage by Judy Gallagher; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0. It has been classified as the "strangest animal" in Kentucky by Reader's Digest. The animal is actually an insect called the scorpionfly.

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

Excessive levels of harmful bacteria in more than 350 streams in Kentucky

Image by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0. The Kentucky Division of Water has found high levels of harmful bacteria in more than 350 streams from the Licking River and the Salt River Basins as recently as the summer of 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

This endangered fish is only found in Kentucky and nowhere else in the world

Kentucky arrow darter fishImage by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Fish Service; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. A species of fish called the Kentucky Arrow Darter is only found in Kentucky and nowhere else in the U.S. or the rest of the world. Darters are commonly found in mountain streams and there are more than 200 species found in North America. However, the Kentucky Arrow Darter is only unique to Eastern Kentucky.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy