This hazardous site in Kentucky is filled with cancer-causing radioactive waste

Paducah Enrichment Plant Image by unknown person; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant is reported to contain hazardous and radioactive waste which has contaminated the surrounding soil, groundwater, and surface water.

The plant is located in Paducah, Kentucky, and operated as a uranium enrichment facility. It has the distinction of being the last uranium enrichment facility in the U.S. before it was permanently shut down.

When the plant was operational, solid uranium was turned into a gas and shipped off to other facilities such as Oak Ridge in Tennessee. The Paducah plant was built in 1952 by the U.S. Department of Energy and served as a source of pride for the city. The plant was finally shut down in 2013. However, clean-up efforts are still in progress.

The plant is now listed as a "Superfund high-priority environmental disaster site."

While the plant is officially closed, it is still staffed by people to manage the environmental clean-up of hazardous radioactive waste.

A 2019 report in Scalawag magazine revealed that residents who lived near the plant claim that there is a lot of mystery behind the clean-up efforts going on at the plant. The clean-up is a monumental task and the Department of Energy is already behind schedule on the clean-up efforts.

Meantime, former employees who used to work at the plant claim that they were exposed to all kinds of chemicals and health risks including cancer.

The clean-up isn't expected to be complete until 2065 and it could possibly even take longer.

Sources: Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant - Wikipedia, Scalawag Magazine, The Courier-Journal

