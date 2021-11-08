The smallest venomous snake in Kentucky is very rare and only found in three counties

It's called the Western Pygmy Rattlesnake (Sistrurus miliarius streckeri) and it is a small snake that averages about 15 inches to 20 inches in length.

It is described as a small pit viper with gray to grayish-brown coloring and dark oval spots on its back and sides. Some snakes even have a reddish stripe that runs down the center of their backs. The snakes also have a thin tail and a tiny rattle.

The snake's rattle is so small that it can be difficult to hear and may sound like buzzing insects.

The Western Pygmy Rattlesnake is found in western Kentucky but it is reported to be very rare. It is only found in three counties,

Calloway county

Trigg county

Lyon county

The Western Pygymy Rattlesnake is a venomous snake. However, its bite is not fatal if it is treated accordingly. Due to its size and the fact that the snake has small fangs, its bite is rarely fatal.

If you see a Western Pygmy Rattlesnake, you are supposed to report it to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources. It is considered to be a "Species of Greatest Conservation Need" in Kentucky although its conservation status is listed as "Least Concern."

The Pygmy Rattlesnake prefers to live in areas near water. One way to protect the species is to protect its wetland habitat.

While the Pygmy Rattlesnake is often killed when it is encountered by humans, it should be noted that they are beneficial because they consume mice, rodents, and other pests.

Sources: UK College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, Springfield News Leader, Animal Diversity Web