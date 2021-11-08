Will supply chain issues lead to a shortage of turkeys in Kentucky?

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZ68n_0cofaHzf00
Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

The onset of the pandemic has evidently affected the global supply chain. The process of manufacturing, transport, and logistics has been affected all the way down to the consumer.

In Kentucky, there are already reports that there are shortages of different products. Almost all types of goods have been affected by supply chain issues including electronics, food, chemicals, paints, cars, etc.

It is expected that shortages will affect the holiday shopping season including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Even items like specific toys are in short supply. Some Kentucky shoppers aren't waiting around and have already started ordering their gifts for the holidays.

It's not just holiday shopping that is being affected, Kentucky schools are also experiencing shortages of certain foods. Restaurants are also feeling the heat and have had to change up their menus to accommodate the shortages.

Spectrum News has reported that finding Thanksgiving turkeys might become difficult and that you might want to put in your order for turkeys sooner rather than later. The demand for turkeys seems to have increased this holiday season.

Also, turkey size matters for some shoppers, and smaller-sized turkeys are expected to be more popular.

Even if you don't experience a turkey shortage, there may be price increases on the horizon, low stocks, and shipping delays.

In addition, food banks in Kentucky are expecting shortages of supplies and are already getting ready ahead of time with their Thanksgiving preparations.

How do you think supply chain issues will affect your Thanksgiving?

Sources: Spectrum News 1, Lex 18, WPSD Local, The New York Times, Business Insider

