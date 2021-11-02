This Kentucky city has the most bedbugs in the state

Image by Piotr Naskrecki (CDC/Harvard University); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

A recent study by Orkin which ranked the top 50 bedbug cities revealed that a city in Kentucky has claimed one of the top spots for having the most bedbugs in the state.

According to Orkin, Louisville has the most bedbugs in Kentucky. Louisville is also ranked among the top cities in America with a bedbug problem. After Louisville, Lexington also has a bad bedbug problem. Both Louisville and Lexington are ranked in the top 50 bedbug cities.

In 2019, there were 30 bedbug complaints from hotels in Louisville which the Health Department had to investigate. In Lexington also, several complaints were made from hotel guests about bedbugs in their rooms.

Bedbugs are small insects that are reddish-brown in color. They bite humans and animals to feed on their blood. They tend to hide in beds which is how they obtained their name.

Bedbugs are found globally in both developing and developed countries. Kentucky has also seen an increase in bedbug cases.

Bedbugs can be a real problem in Kentucky so much so that there are bedbug lawyers you can hire to hold property owners liable if bedbugs are found on their property.

In Kentucky, most bedbugs are found in apartments followed by hotels/motels, schools and hospitals, and then furniture stores.

The best way to remove bedbugs from any property is to call in the exterminator. Generally, bedbug treatments depend on the size of the affected area and how severe the infestation has become.

Sources: CDC, Kentucky Bedbug Lawyers, WDRB, WDRB - October 2019