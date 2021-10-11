4 times Kentucky was hit by the Storms of the Century

Every few decades, a storm big enough to be called the "Storm of the Century" impacts parts of the United States.

Kentucky has been hit by at least 4 big snowstorms that have been reported to be the "Storms of the Century."

Here are the 4 superstorms that have impacted Kentucky:

  • Blizzard of 1949

The Blizzard of 1949 was considered to be one of the worst blizzards in the Northern Plains. The storm began in early January and lasted through mid-February paralyzing much of the region. Road and railroads were blocked and airplanes had to bring in food and supplies to isolated towns.

  • Snowstorm during Thanksgiving 1950

November 25, 1950, was another "snowstorm of the century" that affected Kentucky. For many people, it was the worst blizzard in Kentucky. The front passed through eastern Kentucky and resulted in 7 inches of snowfall and temperatures dipping into the single digits. A few cities in Kentucky experienced record low temperatures for the month of November during the storm.

  • Great Blizzard of 1978

Kentucky was also hit hard during the Blizzard of 1978. The blizzard started on January 25, 1978, when there was already snow on the ground. It started out as rain before transitioning to snow. Louisville received a rare Blizzard warning. The Northern Kentucky airport was unusable and much of the region was placed under whiteout conditions. Even the Ohio River froze over.

  • Blizzard of 1993

The blizzard of 1993 mostly affected Eastern Kentucky bringing 6 to 30 inches of snow to the region. It began on March 12 and lasted till March 14.

There have been other snowstorms in Kentucky but these 4 events were some of the worst winter events to hit the state.

Sources: Appalachian History, 1993 Storm of the Century - Wikipedia, The Active Times, Only In Your State

