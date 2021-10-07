This Kentucky astronaut is also a doctor and holds a NASA record

Franklin Story Musgrave is a physician and a retired astronaut. His astronaut days are long gone. He retired from NASA in 1997.

He might not be as well known as Neil Armstrong or John Glenn but he is just as brilliant and holds his own NASA record.

Musgrave is known for being the only astronaut to fly aboard on all space shuttles from 1983 to 1996. Specifically, he is the only astronaut to have flown on all 5 space shuttles. (NASA had commissioned 6 space shuttles under their Space Shuttle program but one of the shuttles, Shuttle Columbia, met with the fatal 2003 accident.)

Musgrave was first selected as a scientist-astronaut by NASA in 1967. He worked on NASA's Skylab missions and led the mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope in 1993.

He was also known to be talented in other disciplines and wore a variety of hats as a surgeon, a scientist, a mathematician, a poet, a mechanic, a parachute instructor, and a professor at the University of Kentucky.

Musgrave grew up in Massachusetts but he considers Kentucky to be his home. He made Kentucky his home after serving a surgical internship at the University of Kentucky in the 1960s.

Musgrave is in his 80s today and may have retired from work, but he still remains interested in science and the environment around him.

Sources: Go Flight Med, PBS, Story Musgrave - Wikipedia, NASA

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.