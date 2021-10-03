How the Kentucky legend of the goat-man caused so much harm

Not actual picture - just a representation Author: Calvert Lithographing Co.; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image

It's a Kentucky urban legend about a monster called the Pope Lick Monster. This monster is part-human and part-goat. He supposedly lives in the region of Pope Lick Creek in Louisville, KY, underneath a railroad trestle bridge overlooking the creek.

As all legends go, there are different variations of the story of the Pope Lick Monster. In one version, the Pope Lick Monster is the reincarnated form of a man who used to sacrifice goats in a Satanic ritual.

Most of the urban legends of the Pope Lick Monster are meant to invoke fear. In the stories told, the monster lures victims to their death or attacks them with a bloodstained ax.

The urban legend has made the Pope Lick Trestle bridge and the Pope Lick Creek a source of attraction for thrill-seekers. The result is that quite a few accidents and deaths have taken place in this location. This begs the question: Is the urban legend of the Pope Lick Monster real or is it just a coincidence that a number of people have died in this area?

The Pope Lick Trestle bridge was first constructed in the 1800s. Since then, it has been a source of dozens of deaths and injuries. In addition, the locals in the area have their own anecdotes to tell about the trestle bridge. All agree that the bridge is dangerous.

Victims and thrill-seekers have fallen from the trestle and have been hit by the trains in some instances. For now, residents and visitors are warned to keep away from the trestle.

Sources: Pope Lick Monster - Wikipedia, Beargrass Thunder, Reddit

