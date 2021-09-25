Ancient beer that is thousands of years old may taste like this

Photo by Matt Palmer on Unsplash

Really old beer (more than 100 years old) has a bad smell. This is how the taste of old beer was described by Steve Hickman, a diver.

It had the most atrocious smell. A sort of salty, putrefied smell – Steve Hickman

Hickman does not recommend drinking old beer because it could contain harmful chemicals or bacteria. Also, beer tends to deteriorate with age.

As a diver, Hickman's mission was to find old alcoholic drinks from shipwrecks. The old beer would contain an unusual type of yeast and some beer makers are seeking these forgotten yeast strains so they can manufacture new flavors and utilize these yeast strains for other benefits as well.

There is another group of "beer archaeologists" who are interested in how ancient civilizations made and consumed beer.

These archaeologists have used historical information, references, and artifacts to concoct or brew beer as it would have been made in ancient times.

It is believed that the ancient Egyptians, Scandinavians, Babylonians, Greeks, Mesopotamians, and Romans all drank some form of beer.

They found that ancient beer does not taste like modern beer but it is still drinkable and the tastes are very unique.

There is a Viking-inspired beer that has a faint smell of bananas. Then there is another beer called Beersheba that is inspired by ancient Israel. Beersheba tastes like "baby spit-up" and a "funky fruit rollup." A beer called Benedictus inspired by monks living in A.D. 825 tastes like men's shampoo and a herb garden.

Beer archaeologists are continuing to reproduce beer inspired by ancient times.

Would you care to drink ancient beer?

Sources: BBC Food and Drink, NPR

