Why Kentucky is ranked dead last when it comes to best states for finding jobs

Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash

Job seekers beware! A recent study by Wallet Hub has ranked Kentucky in the last position out of 50 states for finding a job.

Evidently, Kentucky isn't friendly to job seekers. The results were compiled after analyzing factors such as the number of job opportunities, employment growth, starting salary, unemployment rate, annual income, and time spent working.

A report in 2018 by the Urban Institute shows that many areas of Kentucky have high unemployment. There is persistent poverty in certain areas throughout the state and there are many more job seekers than there are available jobs. Even counties that may have lower unemployment rates still have residents who struggle to access opportunities.

Low pay in several fields has plagued job seekers in Kentucky. For example, teachers in Kentucky tend to experience low salaries. The average starting salary for teachers in the state is $37,000. This in turn has led to a shortage of teachers.

According to the website Salary Explorer, 25% of Kentucky employees earn less than $55,000. Kentucky is consistently experiencing slow job growth in the past few years.

Also, Kentucky is divided into urban and rural communities. Rural communities have experienced no net job growth.

Most of Kentucky's jobs are in the areas of trade, transportation, government, education, and health. Traditionally, Kentucky's employment lies in the public sector field, coal, manufacturing, and agriculture. These have also experienced a decline and there is a scarcity of these jobs in rural communities.

Kentucky is mostly a rural state and this is why Kentucky ranks low when it comes to statewide labor force participation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.