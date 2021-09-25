This Kentucky county has one of the worst commutes in the nation

Photo by Eduardo Enrietti on Unsplash

The website Stacker has listed the worst commutes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The ranking is based on average commute times in 2019.

Stacker has listed all the counties in each state that are ranked worst for commuting. In Kentucky, Stacker has listed 30 counties with long commute times but only one stands out as being the worst not just in Kentucky but in the United States as a whole.

The county with the longest average commute time in Kentucky is Robertson County.

For Robertson County, the average commute time is 42.9 minutes. It is actually ranked #9 among all counties nationwide. The commute time is 81.8% longer than the state average and 55.4% longer than the national average.

Most people in Robertson County drove alone to work. About 85% drove to work while 6.3% carpooled to work and 2% walked to work. At least 12% of people living in Robertson had an extremely long commute of greater than 90 minutes.

Here are the top 5 counties in Kentucky with bad commute times:

Robertson County Elliott County Lewis County Bracken County Lee County

Research has already shown that long commutes can be linked to negative health consequences. Long commutes cause high blood pressure, back pain, weight gain, and added stress. Also, evening commutes can be even more dangerous as it gets darker. Traffic can take a real toll on your mental and physical health.

You should consider whether your job is really worth the long commute times.

Source: Stacker, Cedars-Sinai

