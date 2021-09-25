This disease is named after the state of Kentucky

The disease that is named after Kentucky is called the Dutch-Kentucky syndrome. It is also called Trismus-pseudocamptodactyly.

The Dutch-Kentucky syndrome is a rare and inherited genetic disease. Symptoms of the disease include physical abnormalities of the muscle-tendon units resulting in curved or bent fingers. One of the unusual symptoms of the disease also includes an inability to open the mouth fully.

The origin of Dutch-Kentucky syndrome might have been a Dutch family. Cases of Dutch-Kentucky syndrome seemed to mostly occur in Kentucky and other parts of the Southeast US. Thus the name Dutch-Kentucky syndrome stuck.

The syndrome was first discovered in the 1960s and actually traced through eight generations of an Appalachian family. Mutations in the MYH8 gene were found to be the exact cause of Dutch-Kentucky syndrome. Although rare, the disease can occur in many generations of the same family.

To correct the physical abnormalities of the syndrome, physical therapy, and surgical correction may be needed.

The disease is quite rare and currently, there is no specific organization that advocates for the treatment or cure of the disease. However, there is a National Organization for Rare Disorders that serves people afflicted with these types of genetic diseases.

Genetic testing can determine if you have the disease running in your family. The good news is that individuals with this disease have a normal life expectancy and can develop without any complications.

What other diseases have their origins in Kentucky?

Sources: Rare Guru, NIH Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, Orphanet

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.