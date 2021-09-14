This is what people in Kentucky fear according to a study

Image by Paul Garaizar on Unsplash

The website, YourLocalSecurity.com has researched the phobias of every state in the U.S.

A phobia is“an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation,” defined by Mirriam-Webster.

According to YourLocalSecurity (YLS), Americans will search and look for information regarding their own phobias. Each state has its own set of phobias.

Examples of common phobias include nyctophobia (fear of the dark), glossophobia (fear of public speaking), triskaidekaphobia (fear of number 13), etc.

YLS developed their own methodology to determine what Americans in each state feared the most. They used Google Trends to research this particular internet search query "why am I afraid of.......?". They cross-referenced the results with the top 24 phobias.

What did they find for Kentucky? They found that from 2016 to 2017, most Kentuckians were afraid of commitment. People in Kentucky had gamophobia (a fear of commitment).

In a second research study analyzing Google Trends data from 2018 to 2019, they found that most people in Kentucky were afraid of holes as in trypophobia. Actually, trypophobia was the most popular phobia in America. The fear of holes does not refer to potholes. It refers to clusters of holes or closely-packed holes. Examples could be a fear of honeycombs, bubble wraps, or fruit seeds.

Kentucky shared a fear of holes with ten other states.

YLS did the study again in 2020 and found that this time Kentucky feared flying. The fear of flying is called aviophobia. It is very likely that COVID-19 brought in a different set of fears for residents of every state. Maybe due to the pandemic, Kentucky residents were afraid to fly.

What is your phobia?

Source: YourLocalSecurity.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.