Why Kentucky women are rated least healthy in comparison to other states

Can you guess? Women in Kentucky are ranked least healthy out of all women from the 50 states when it comes to tobacco use. Kentucky is ranked #50.

Kentuckian women use the most tobacco in the United States. Kentucky is actually tied with West Virginia for this. On the other hand, at the other end of the spectrum, Californian and Utah women are most healthy when it comes to smoking and tobacco use.

The data on women's health as it relates to tobacco use was compiled by America's Health Rankings.org. The latest data is as of the year 2020.

Tobacco use matters because it is one of the causes of preventable disease and death. Smoking and tobacco use may cause cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and early death.

Here are the smoking statistics for women in Kentucky according to America's Health Ranking.

Smoking in Women Ages 18-44: 28.4%

E-cigarette use in Women Ages 18-44: 6.7%

Smoking during Pregnancy: 17.1%

Kentucky is far above the national average for smoking in women. The national average for women smoking is only 17%. The women were only included in these statistics if they had reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime and are currently smoking daily or every few days.

Contrast these percentages with the healthiest women in California who utilize tobacco the least.

Smoking in Women Ages 18-44 (California): 8.0%

E-cigarette use in Women Ages 18-44 (California): 3.0%

Smoking during Pregnancy (California): 1.3%

E-cigarette use was included in the statistics because it has become increasingly popular among younger women. While e-cigarettes are thought to help with stopping the habit of smoking, they can still be dangerous because of the presence of nicotine and other chemicals.

Source: America's Health Rankings

