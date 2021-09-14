Why the grandfather clock became famous

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPHbS_0bo5pIT300
published by Ward, Lock, & Tyler of London; Wikipedia Commons; Public Domain Image

Some people find the grandfather clock to be very creepy. There might be a good reason behind that.

The origin of the grandfather clock is steeped in a creepy little story involving an American songwriter called Henry Clay Work.

Henry was born in the 1830s and he is well-known for a few songs especially one called "My Grandfather's Clock."

Here is the first stanza in Henry's song:

"My grandfather's clock was too tall for the shelf
So it stood ninety years on the floor
It was taller by half than the old man himself
But it weighed not a pennyweight more

Henry was inspired to write the song about the grandfather clock when he visited England in 1875. In England, Henry stayed at the George Hotel in North Yorkshire.

The lobby of the hotel contained a grandfather clock that had stopped working. No attempt was made to repair the clock. When Henry inquired about the clock, he found out the real story.

The George Hotel was once managed by two brothers.They kept the clock in the hotel lobby because it kept very good time and was very accurate. This was unusual as clocks in those days were not very accurate.

One day, one of the brothers died and the clock immediately started losing time. It kept losing time even when the clocksmiths tried to repair it. Every day, it would lose more than an hour of time.

Eventually the second brother passed away and the clock completely stopped working. Was it just coincidence that the clock stopped working when the brothers died or was it something else altogether?

In any case, Henry was so inspired by the story that he wrote his song called "My Grandfather's Clock." The song became a massive hit for its time securing more than a million sales.

Henry's song also resulted in the popularity of the word "grandfather clock". Previously, these types of clocks were called floor clocks or longcase clocks.

No one knows if the story of the brothers and the grandfather clock was based on truth or fiction. Either way, it remains an interesting part of the history of the clock.

Sources: The Clock Depot, Henry Clay Work - Wikipedia, Nerdist

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Trained as a scientist with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati. My writing is diverse and features topics on science, history, entertainment, and current events as it relates to life and living in the United States.

OH
5613 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Why Covington is consistently rated as a great place to retire

The website New Home Source has ranked Covington as number 5 of the best places to retire in Kentucky for 2021. Despite Covington's crime problem, New Home Source's statistics for Covington look promising. There is a significant population of seniors living in Covington at 12.4% and the median home price is reasonable at $111,500.

Read full story
Kentucky State

How Hollywood's A-list stars are connected to Kentucky

There's a song by Black Stone Cherry called "Hollywood in Kentucky." Obviously, Hollywood isn't in Kentucky but some of Hollywood's biggest A-list stars are connected to Kentucky.

Read full story
5 comments
Kentucky State

Here are the top Kentucky cities for retirement in 2021

The results are out for 2021. The website, New Home Source has compiled the top cities which they have ranked the best for retirement in Kentucky. In determining the top cities for retirement, the website analyzed several factors such as:

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

This part of Kentucky looks like Great Britain and Ireland

Author: Malcolm Etherington; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0. It's picturesque, serene and filled with rural beauty. Can you tell whether we are talking about England or Central Kentucky?

Read full story
7 comments

Celebrations in the South - it's about snakes, liquor, and weddings

The South includes the regions that are south of the historic Mason-Dixon line, the Ohio River, and 36 degree 30' parallel. The South is known for its own unique set of customs, culture, and history that are quite different from the rest of the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

It's extremely rare- octopus found in Kentucky's rivers

You really wouldn't expect to find an octopus in Kentucky. After all, octopus tend to be creatures of the deep and are found in various regions of the ocean such as in coral reefs and sea beds. They are saltwater creatures.

Read full story
54 comments
Kentucky State

The rarest bird in Kentucky can count and do basic math

Take thy beak from out my heart, and take thy form from off my door!”. These lines are from Edgar Allan Poe's famous poem, The Raven. The raven is Kentucky's rarest native bird and it is currently on the "threatened" list of birds in Kentucky. The raven is scientifically called the Common Raven corvus corvax but it is far from common. It is a rather rare and unusual bird in Kentucky.

Read full story
14 comments

These primates eat cake and other human foods

Baboon with kids on its backImage by Ramon Vloon on Unsplash. Yankari Game Reserve is one of the few areas in West Africa where wild animals are protected and get to live in their natural habitat without much interference from humans. Tourists may visit the park but there are no fences or barriers anywhere. The animals are free to roam around as they wish in an area that covers more than 554,000 acres of forest land.

Read full story
Kentucky State

This rare drink is made in Kentucky and loved by royalty

Queen Elizabeth IIPhoto by WeI-chieh Chiu: Wikimedia Commons; Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0. According to the media, the Queen's favorite drink is called Dubonnet. It is sweet and similar to wine and it is classified as a "French aperitif".

Read full story
18 comments
Kentucky State

This is what people in Kentucky fear according to a study

The website, YourLocalSecurity.com has researched the phobias of every state in the U.S. A phobia is“an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation,” defined by Mirriam-Webster.

Read full story
35 comments

A rare medical syndrome that changes the color of urine

Yes, your urine can turn purple and it is due to a specific medical syndrome involving urinary catheter bags called Purple Urine Bag Syndrome. Urinary catheter bags or drainage bags are used to drain and collect urine from the bladder. The catheter is just a tube that is placed in the body.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Why Kentucky women are rated least healthy in comparison to other states

Can you guess? Women in Kentucky are ranked least healthy out of all women from the 50 states when it comes to tobacco use. Kentucky is ranked #50. Kentuckian women use the most tobacco in the United States. Kentucky is actually tied with West Virginia for this. On the other hand, at the other end of the spectrum, Californian and Utah women are most healthy when it comes to smoking and tobacco use.

Read full story
10 comments

What do Americans fear the most? It's not snakes or spiders

In 2020, the security-related website, YourLocalSecurity.com (YLS) did a study on the top phobias that Americans experience in every state. They had some interesting results. They used Google Trends data to determine what Americans were searching for when it came to phobias. They analyzed the search query "why am I afraid of...?" and used that to determine the phobias.

Read full story

This snake is extremely venomous and is only found in one state in the U.S.

Author: Gabriele Kothe-Heinrich; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC BY 3.0 Unported. Hawaii doesn't really have any terrestrial or land snakes except for a tiny black snake called the Brahminy Blind Snake that is non-venomous. However, Hawaii is an archipelago and surrounded by waters so there could be some sort of snake - sea snakes.

Read full story
Kentucky State

This invasive fish has human-like teeth and was recently found in Kentucky

Author: Utagawa Kuniyoshi; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image; {{PD-US}}. It is an invasive species of fish called the black carp, and it was first discovered in Kentucky's waters quite recently in 2019.

Read full story
249 comments
Kentucky State

3 invasive species in Kentucky that cause human pain and misery

An invasive species isan organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native. - National Ocean Service. An invasive species can be an animal, a plant, an organism, bacteria, virus or any living being that causes any type of harm.

Read full story
22 comments
Kentucky State

Why mountain lions are no longer found in Kentucky

Author: National Park Service; Wikimedia Commons; Licensed under CC By 2.0. At one time mountain lions were common in Kentucky. This was during the 1800s but then after 1899, there were no valid records of the animal existing in the state.

Read full story
46 comments

The Hollywood stars who were raised as conservative Christians

Most Americans consider Hollywood to be full of liberal values and liberal people. Yet, a few of Hollywood's movie stars represent the opposite of this ethos. These stars were brought up as conservative Christians and Southern Baptists.

Read full story
24 comments
Kentucky State

Elevated risk of wildfire for a third of Kentucky's population

States At Risk is an organization focused on climate change and how it impacts each of the 50 states in the United States. The organization analyzes different factors and focuses on five main threats arising from climate change - heat, drought, wildfires, coastal flooding and inland flooding.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy