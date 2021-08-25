Red Cross cards were used to purchase $800 Louis Vuitton bags instead of essentials

A Louis Vuitton bag Image by Jonathan J. Castellan on Unsplash

The frivolous spending of $2000 debit cards issued in the name of charity.

One such scenario took place back many years ago in 2005 right after the Hurricane Katrina disaster that struck New Orleans and surrounding areas.

As part of the relief effort, it was the Red Cross that played a major part in responding to the needs of the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The Red Cross provided food, shelter and emergency financial assistance to 1.4 million families. Another organization that helped out during Hurricane Katrina was FEMA.

For financial help, both the Red Cross and FEMA issued a debit card program. The debit cards were for emergency use and were to be issued to 689,000 families. The debit cards had $2000 limits.

An audit revealed that the debit cards had been misused and in some cases issued to bogus applicants who may not have been victims in the first place.

According to reports, some hurricane victims ended up using the debit cards to buy frivolous and luxury items such as $800 Louis Vuitton bags.

A Louis Vuitton store employee claimed that some customers had come in and paid for the bags with the Red Cross cards. Legally, Louis Vuitton had to accept the payment. It was not certain if the customers were actually victims of the hurricane as they did not look destitute.

The financial audit also found that there were other random frivolous items bought on the debit cards. These included:

adult entertainment

gambling

$1300 handgun

$1100 diamond ring

$450 tattoo

Some people took advantage of the outpouring of donations and generosity by fraudulently obtaining the debit cards. While it is possible that some victims might have misused the funds, others who obtained the debit cards were not even victims in the first place.

It was easy to scam the system because there was no verification of the names, addresses and Social Security numbers of the people who obtained the $2000 debit card aid. In some cases, multiple payments were made to the same people through bogus information.

As for Louis Vuitton, the company felt bad about accepting Red Cross cards as payment so they stopped accepting any more Red Cross cards and reimbursed the payments already made by the bogus customers back to the Red Cross.

Sources: Relief Web, Boston National News, NBC News,

